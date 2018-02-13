BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former Baltimore Raven, University of Maryland standout and member of the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles, Torrey Smith, gave back to kids in Baltimore Tuesday.

Who better to lead a class than a man whose success depends on teamwork.

Smith took on the role of mentor for the fourth and fifth grade boys at Franklin Square Elementary. He also brought with him lots of life lessons and some super news.

“Because of teamwork, as you guys know, we just won the Super Bowl. And we wouldn’t have been there if it wasn’t for each other,” Smith said. “They’re a bunch of football fans, young football fans, and to be able to talk to them about the importance of teamwork and how it applies to me as a professional athlete but also to them as leaders in the classroom, it’s huge.”

The fourth and fifth graders are part of the Smith family’s LEVEL Up! after-school program.

“I like doing this program because I get to be around my friends,” one student said.

The boys build character, unleash potential and improve grades through activities and mentorship.

“If we’re struggling, then he’ll help us with our work. And he’ll take us outside to do fun things,” one boy said.

“Since I’ve been in this program, I’ve been getting better grades,” another said.

“We’re having a program where they get to meet someone whose a celebrity, but is so personable that it helps them to realize, ‘well, I’m capable of much more than what my zip code may tell me I am,” teacher Durieka Campbell said.

The goal is to help the West Baltimore boys level up.

“Just to be a small part of it is very rewarding because I know that this could potentially change their lives,” Smith said.

Smith visits with kids about once a month but the free program runs twice a week through the school year.

Next month, the Smith Family Foundation is hosting its seventh annual charity basketball game at Royal Farms Arena.

