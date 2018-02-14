Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the crime is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are asking for the public to help identify a burglar caught on surveillance camera at an Owings Mills home last month.
Baltimore County police say a suspect broke into a home in the unit block of Gywnnswood Road on January 25 and was captured on surveillance video knocking on the front door.
Investigators say the suspect tried entering the front door, a rear door and then successfully got in through a rear window, triggering an alarm and an electronic alert to the homeowner.
Officers say the homeowner then called 911 but the burglar was able to escape with a wallet containing cash and credit cards before law enforcement arrived.
