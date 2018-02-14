BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those who support the proposed ‘Beagle Bill’ in Maryland are hoping for a win for animal used in medical research.
One of their main concerns is finding loving homes for the animals after the lab.
Alex DeMetrick will have details on what the Beagle Bill would do for those animals used in medical research
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Alex DeMetrickAlex DeMetrick has been a general assignment reporter with WJZ Eyewitness News since September 1984. Alex began his journalism career in...More from Alex DeMetrick