As America becomes increasingly more aware of the challenges faced by a segment of the population, and as African Americans continue to become one of the most influential voices in America, the celebration of Black History Month becomes of expanding significance. As a city, Baltimore has a long and proud African American heritage, being the home city of a number of significant leaders in the fight for Civil Rights, and being a main stop in the underground railroad. With its long history and proud heritage, there are few places in the nation more suited for the celebration of African Americans than Charm City.

Rooted Bible Fellowship

1605 Waltman Road

Edgewood, MD 21040

(410) 612-0022

www.rbfchurch.com

On February 24, Rooted Bible Fellowship will be the sight of a truly breathtaking celebration of black heritage and history in its “This Means War” event. Show up at 8 a.m. to enjoy a breakfast, and stay for the service which starts at 9 a.m. Special guests include Mentionables speaker Adam Coleman who will be presenting on the topic of the history of the African American Civil War, followed by the truly spectacular Cardinal Shehan Choir straight out of Baltimore. The Shehan Choir have made their mark on the world, appearing at one time on CBS Baltimore. Other Churches from Baltimore will also be in attendance.

The National Great Blacks In Wax Museum

1601 E. North Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21213

(410) 563-3404

www.greatblacksinwax.org

The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum opened its doors in 1983, and is your one-stop location to look into the life-like face of practically every influential African American ever to grace this nation. The museum follows in the centuries-old tradition of presenting history in its most astounding and engaging way – looking it right in the face. No other site will transport you directly into Black History and Culture in the way that the Great Blacks In Wax Museum will.

Black Panther Advance Movie Premier Extravaganza

3545 Belair Road

Baltimore MD 21213

(410) 914-4246

www.eventbrite.com

To reduce Black History to abolition and civil rights is to vastly overlook societal and cultural advances made on every front: including comics. The Black Panther was one of the first and most successful black superheroes in comic books, premiering back in 1966. The character blew away audiences on the big screen in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. This year, Black Panther gets his own movie, which is set to be a box office smash. The movie is highly anticipated for many reasons: among them is its almost exclusively black cast.

In celebration of Black History Month, the Belair-Edson Neighborhood Inc. and the Morgan Community Mile have joined forces to bring you the Black Panther Advance Movie Premier Extravaganza on February 15th. Receive red carpet treatment and photo ops with characters in costume as you enjoy an advanced screening for what is set to be both a landmark film, and the smash hit of 2018. Visit the eventbrite page for screening locations.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum

830 E Pratt St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(443) 263-1800

www.lewismuseum.org

The Reginald F. Lewis Museum is a bastion of Black History no matter what time of year you visit. For a number of years, the Lewis Museum has collected and distributed information about great African American residents of Maryland stretching back through the years. This includes not just famous Black Marylanders, but the sum total of Black Culture in Maryland as it has evolved and changed over the years.

This February 18th, the Lewis Museum will be screening the film Tell Them We Are Rising – The Story of Black Colleges and Universities.Attend the film at its 2pm screening time and witness the story of historically black colleges and university and the role they have played in building and changing this nation over the last 150 years. Following the film, stay for a conversation with the film’s co-producer, Stacey Holman.

Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park

1417 Thames St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 685-0295

www.livingclassrooms.org

Baltimore became great on the decks of the ships that harbored there. Being one of the prime trading ports on the East Coast, Baltimore controlled much of the cargo of early America. The Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park celebrates the contributions that African Americans have made and are making to the rich seafaring tradition of Maryland. Attend for classes, exhibits, rides and projects for adults and children.

