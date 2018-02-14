BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The closing arguments in the Korryn Gaines’ civil trial have been delayed until Thursday.
Both sides are going over jury instructions and verdict sheets on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the officer who fired the shot that killed Gaines testified, saying, “I gave her every opportunity to do the right thing, put the gun down and let Kodi (Korryn’s son) come out.”
“I took the first shot because I had no choice,” he added.
RELATED: Officer Who Fired Shot That Killed Korryn Gaines: ‘I Had No Choice’
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Rick RitterRick Ritter joined WJZ in May 2014. Born and raised in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Rick's thrilled to be working in the Northeast. Since...More from Rick Ritter