LOVE IS IN THE AIRWAVES: Click to watch Jessica Kartalija's special Valentine's week series that takes a behind-the-scenes look at WJZ love stories.

Do you have an interesting or memorable story for how you met your spouse or love one? We'd like to hear them! Click here to share your love story with us.
By Rick Ritter
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Korryn Gaines, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The closing arguments in the Korryn Gaines’ civil trial have been delayed until Thursday.

Both sides are going over jury instructions and verdict sheets on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the officer who fired the shot that killed Gaines testified, saying, “I gave her every opportunity to do the right thing, put the gun down and let Kodi (Korryn’s son) come out.”

“I took the first shot because I had no choice,” he added.

RELATED: Officer Who Fired Shot That Killed Korryn Gaines: ‘I Had No Choice’

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch