BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The closing arguments in the Korryn Gaines’ civil trial have been delayed until Thursday.

Both sides are going over jury instructions and verdict sheets on Wednesday.

No jury today in #KorrynGaines Civil Trial. Both sides to finalize verdict sheet by this afternoon. Closing arguments to begin Thursday morning & expected to last the entire day. pic.twitter.com/hVwWRRnoJI — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 14, 2018

Earlier this week, the officer who fired the shot that killed Gaines testified, saying, “I gave her every opportunity to do the right thing, put the gun down and let Kodi (Korryn’s son) come out.”

“I took the first shot because I had no choice,” he added.

RELATED: Officer Who Fired Shot That Killed Korryn Gaines: ‘I Had No Choice’

First question on verdict sheet in #KorrynGaines civil trial will be similar to: “Was the first shot taken by Office Ruby outside of T-4 (Gaines’ apartment) objectively reasonable?” Judge says if all female jury answers “yes,” then case is pretty much over. pic.twitter.com/LNlOvbXwAQ — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 14, 2018

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook