WJZ BREAKING: 'A Number Of Fatalities' In Florida High School Shooting, Senator Bill Nelson Tells CBS News
Filed Under:Heroin arrests, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 50-year-old man was arrested in Anne Arundel County after police say he was selling Heroin in the area.

Carl Everette Davis faces drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute CDS (Heroin).

He was arrested on Wednesday, after the Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force which is comprised of members from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, the Annapolis Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department, served at search warrant at a home in Brooklyn.

Police reportedly recovered 37 capsules of Heroin, and arrested Davis

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch