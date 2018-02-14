BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 50-year-old man was arrested in Anne Arundel County after police say he was selling Heroin in the area.
Carl Everette Davis faces drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute CDS (Heroin).
He was arrested on Wednesday, after the Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force which is comprised of members from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, the Annapolis Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department, served at search warrant at a home in Brooklyn.
Police reportedly recovered 37 capsules of Heroin, and arrested Davis
