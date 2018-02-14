BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hiker who suffered a devastating fall in Oregon’s Mount Hood has died. Six other stranded hikers are now safely off the mountain after a dramatic rescue.

A half dozen climbers stranded on Oregon’s mount hood since yesterday afternoon have been rescued and brought to safety. A 7th, though, who received CPR from fellow climbers, died at the hospital.

Officials say he fell between 700-1,000 feet down the mountain.

“Any time somebody loses a life, is devastating,” said Sgt. Brian Jensen of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. “We are thankful, however, that we are able to get these other folks down safely.”

There were two groups stuck at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet. Three climbers made it down earlier in the evening with minimal assistance. Two men from the second group were able to trek down with rescuers just as nightfall and bad weather were closing in.

“Both of them are upset, they appear to be physically and mentally exhausted which is a normal reaction to an event like today,” said Jensen.

A woman who couldn’t walk or move when they found her had to be lowered down with a rope and sled — 600-feet at a time.

“The ice conditions up there were really challenging,” said Steve Rollins of Portland Mountain Rescue. “There’s some rock fall and ice fall hazard and whatnot.”

Crews say warmer weather the past few days contributed to the snow and ice melt which led to falling debris and dangerous conditions.

Mount Hood is no stranger to strategy involving climbers as four people perished there last year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook