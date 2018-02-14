GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A member of the MS-13 street gang has pleaded guilty to racketeering charges that include shooting and killing gang rivals.

The U.S. Attorney in Maryland says 26-year-old Selvin Raymundo Salazar pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Greenbelt. Salazar and two others were charged with shootings in suburban Maryland from 2012 through 2014.

Court records indicate Salazar and two co-conspirators targeted rival gang members as a way to move up the ranks.

Court records in a separate case state Salazar is a native of El Salvador who entered the U.S. illegally. He was deported to Guatemala in 2011 under a fake name but returned to the U.S. He was arrested in 2014 and charged with illegal re-entry.

Salazar’s two co-defendants still face charges; one is scheduled for trial next week.

