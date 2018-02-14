BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police release new video hoping it will lead to the person who killed a teacher’s aid in 2016.
The video is of a person of interest in the shooting death of Latrina Ashburne, 41.
The man is seen walking along Nurton and Woodland Avenues the morning of the shooting.
Ashburne was shot in front of her home on the 2900 block of Rosalind Avenue in May 2016 as she was getting out of her car.
Ashburne was a teacher’s aide at Francis Scott Key Elementary and an associate pastor at Kingdom Restoration church located in the 5200 block of York Road.
