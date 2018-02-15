BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County High Schools will have an increased police presence in the wake of Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida.
The school district says there “is no threat whatsoever to any school” and that they want to help alleviate any fears or anxieties that anyone might have.
17 students have been confirmed dead after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
RELATED: Florida Teen Charged With 17 Murder Counts In School Attack
19-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder Thursday morning.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook