BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities arrested a Montgomery County high school student for allegedly bringing a gun to school.
Police say 18-year-old Alwin Chen of Germantown brought a handgun to Clarksburg High School Thursday.
Detectives say before 2 p.m., a school resource officer was told that Chen might be in possession of a gun. The officer, along with school security, went to Chen’s classroom and escorted him to the school office, where they found a loaded 9mm handgun in his book bag and a knife in his front shirt pocket, which the student admitted to possessing prior to the search.
Chen was taken into custody and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property.
Chen’s motive for bring a gun to school remains unknown.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Firearms Investigations Unit at 240.773.6400.
