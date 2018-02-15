BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The closing arguments in the Korryn Gaines’ civil trial will begin Thursday.

Gaines was killed during an hours long standoff at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The Facebook Live video that captivated the country back in 2016 showed as Gaines had barricaded herself inside her apartment for hours, cradling a shotgun and her 5-year-old son before Officer Royce Ruby killed the young mother.

Both sides went over jury instructions and verdict sheets on Wednesday.

No jury today in #KorrynGaines Civil Trial. Both sides to finalize verdict sheet by this afternoon. Closing arguments to begin Thursday morning & expected to last the entire day. pic.twitter.com/hVwWRRnoJI — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 14, 2018

The first question the all-female jury will have to answer on the verdict sheet will be along the lines of: “was the first shot taken by Officer Ruby outside of Gaines’ apartment, objectively reasonable?”

Earlier this week, the officer who fired the shot that killed Gaines testified, saying, “I gave her every opportunity to do the right thing, put the gun down and let Kodi (Korryn’s son) come out.”

“I took the first shot because I had no choice,” he added.

RELATED: Officer Who Fired Shot That Killed Korryn Gaines: ‘I Had No Choice’

First question on verdict sheet in #KorrynGaines civil trial will be similar to: “Was the first shot taken by Office Ruby outside of T-4 (Gaines’ apartment) objectively reasonable?” Judge says if all female jury answers “yes,” then case is pretty much over. pic.twitter.com/LNlOvbXwAQ — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 14, 2018

County prosecutors previously found Officer Ruby’s shooting legally justified and charges weren’t filed.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook