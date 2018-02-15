WJZ BREAKING: At Least 17 Deaths Reported In Shooting At Florida School
Filed Under:single car crash, stolen vehicle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Reisterstown involving a stolen vehicle.

According to police, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tufton Avenue near Dover Road around 3:55 p.m. They say they found a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling eastbound crashed head-on into a tree.

Police say they later found that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Baltimore City.

The driver, identified as Ryan Anthony Morgereth, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An unidentified female passenger was flown by Maryland State Police Medivac to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the woman to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch