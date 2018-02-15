BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Reisterstown involving a stolen vehicle.
According to police, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tufton Avenue near Dover Road around 3:55 p.m. They say they found a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that was traveling eastbound crashed head-on into a tree.
Police say they later found that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Baltimore City.
The driver, identified as Ryan Anthony Morgereth, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An unidentified female passenger was flown by Maryland State Police Medivac to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.
Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the woman to contact them at 410-307-2020.
