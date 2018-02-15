PARKLAND (AP) — A Florida sheriff says there was an armed officer on campus at the time of a deadly high school shooting.
But Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the officer never encountered the suspect during the Wednesday afternoon attack that killed 17 people.
19-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.
