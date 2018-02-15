BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, the Baltimore Teachers Union is calling for legislation that would require gun safety training at schools.

In a statement released Thursday, the union announced they do not agree with already introduced legislation that would allow certain school employees to carry guns in school, but school members should receive training on what to do if a shooter enters their school.

They are calling on legislators to make gun safety training a requirement.

Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English released the following statement:

“Our hearts are broken, yet again, by the school shooting that occurred yesterday at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida yesterday. This tragedy effects all school communities across the nation and here in Maryland as educators begin to think about their safety and the safety of the children they teach every day.

While the BTU does not agree with the legislation that Del. Rick Impallaria has introduced that will allow certain school employees to carry guns in schools, we do believe that our educators, school administrators, staff and students should receive training on what to do if a shooter enters the school. We urge our legislatures here in Baltimore and Annapolis to pass legislation that makes this training a requirement. Training will equip all those in schools with the necessary directions and tools they will need in order to survive if such an event should happen in Baltimore City Schools”