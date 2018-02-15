BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a Maryland doctor accused of running a pill mill.
Dr. Thomas Burke and Linsday Nichole Smith were arrested after authorities served search warrants at their homes and Dr. Burke’s office in Bel Air.
These arrests come after a 10-month investigation by the Havre de Grace Police Department.
Their investigation found that Dr. Burke was prescribing medication to “unauthorized persons,” and then the drugs were being illegally redistributed throughout the community.
Burke faces additional criminal and administrative charges for violating laws that govern medical standards and practices.
