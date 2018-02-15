WJZ BREAKING: Florida Teen Charged With 17 Murder Counts In School Attack
Filed Under:Local TV, Pill Mill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a Maryland doctor accused of running a pill mill.

Dr. Thomas Burke and Linsday Nichole Smith were arrested after authorities served search warrants at their homes and Dr. Burke’s office in Bel Air.

These arrests come after a 10-month investigation by the Havre de Grace Police Department.

Their investigation found that Dr. Burke was prescribing medication to “unauthorized persons,” and then the drugs were being illegally redistributed throughout the community.

Burke faces additional criminal and administrative charges for violating laws that govern medical standards and practices.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch