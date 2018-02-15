BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Closing arguments are underway Thursday in the civil trial for the death of Korryn Gaines.

At the end of his closing arguments, attorney Ken Ravenell asked the jury to consider awarding Korryn’s son, Kodi Gaines, more than $30 million.

“That’s 83 cents a minute for the rest of his life,” he added.

Closing arguments cam after both sides finalized jury instructions and verdict sheets on Wednesday.

JUST IN: Wow. At end of his closing arguments, Attorney Ken Ravenell asks jury to consider awarding Kodi Gaines more than $30-million. “That’s 83 cents a minute for the rest of his life.” (If Kodi lives 70 more years) #KorrynGaines pic.twitter.com/7178mm8nMa — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 15, 2018

Gaines was killed during an hours long standoff at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The Facebook Live video that captivated the country back in 2016 showed as Gaines had barricaded herself inside her apartment for hours, cradling a shotgun and her 5-year-old son before Officer Royce Ruby killed the young mother.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook