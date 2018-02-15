BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have a 14-year-old Loch Raven High School student in custody after the school was put on lock down Thursday.
Authorities investigated after the school resource officer was given a tip that a student had a gun in a backpack.
The SRO approached the student, who then reportedly fled into another part of the school.
The officer was unable to confirm whether there was a gun in the backpack at that time, and the school was put on the lock down as police searched for the student.
Police were later able to take the student into custody, and they say they recovered a pellet gun.
No injuries were reported.
This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
