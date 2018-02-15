BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they have a 14-year-old Loch Raven High School student in custody after the school was put on lock down Thursday.

Authorities investigated after the school resource officer was given a tip that a student had a gun in a backpack.

The student will remain in custody pending charges. Police located a pellet gun on the #LochRaven property. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) February 15, 2018

The SRO approached the student, who then reportedly fled into another part of the school.

The officer was unable to confirm whether there was a gun in the backpack at that time, and the school was put on the lock down as police searched for the student.

Police were later able to take the student into custody, and they say they recovered a pellet gun.

No injuries were reported.

Mom and daughter react after lockdown at Loch Raven HS @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/XjYaHGVXGk — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 15, 2018

Mess of traffic outside #LochRaven HS, where police say a student was taken into custody with a pellet gun today. Parents lining up to pick up kids. No one injured. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/1TEqKwKD57 — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 15, 2018

Chopper 13 over #LochRaven HS right now as students exit the school. #BCoPD encouraging parents to head to staging area and not go directly to the school. pic.twitter.com/cPajfJwsiK — George Solis (@GeorgeSolisWJZ) February 15, 2018

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

