BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Orioles added some depth to their starting rotation by signing pitcher Andrew Cashner on Thursday.
MLB.com reports that the O’s reached a two-year deal with Cashner worth $16 million that could extend to 2020 for the right-hander.
The O’s starting rotation was the biggest need for the club this offseason.
Cashner went 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA last season for the Texas Rangers. Cashner joins fellow starting pitchers Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman.
The 31-year-old Cashner made 28 starts last year.
