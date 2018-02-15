WJZ BREAKING: Florida Teen Charged With 17 Murder Counts In School Attack
Filed Under:Harford County, opioid epidemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Klein’s ShopRite pharmacies in Harford County are giving out free doses of Narcan nasal spray until July 1, or while supplies last.

The participating locations are Main Street in Bel Air, Festival of Bel Air, Forest Hill and Aberdeen.

The pilot program is part of an effort by the Harford Local Addictions Authority which is a branch of the Health Department of Harford County.

Narcan reverses the effects of heroin and is given to people suffering from overdoses.

Other pharmacies will charge a fee.

This comes during a nationwide opioid epidemic. Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland in March 2017. Harford County had over 80 fatal opioid related overdoses last year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch