BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Klein’s ShopRite pharmacies in Harford County are giving out free doses of Narcan nasal spray until July 1, or while supplies last.
The participating locations are Main Street in Bel Air, Festival of Bel Air, Forest Hill and Aberdeen.
The pilot program is part of an effort by the Harford Local Addictions Authority which is a branch of the Health Department of Harford County.
Narcan reverses the effects of heroin and is given to people suffering from overdoses.
Other pharmacies will charge a fee.
This comes during a nationwide opioid epidemic. Governor Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland in March 2017. Harford County had over 80 fatal opioid related overdoses last year.
