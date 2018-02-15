PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a high school shooting that killed 17 people fired into five classrooms before dropping his rifle and fleeing on foot.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz fired into three rooms on the second floor of the school in Parkland, then went back and fired again into two of those rooms. He says the shooter fired into one other room on that floor before moving to the third floor and shooting one person in a classroom there.

The sheriff says the gunman then dropped his rifle and backpack containing extra ammunition and ran out of the school. As he crossed fields, he tried to blend in with fleeing students.

Carmen Schentrup

Meadow Pollack

Peter Wang

Nicholas Dworet

Christopher Hixon

Aaron Feis

Luke Hoyer

Alaina Petty

Jaime Guttenberg

Martin Duque

Alyssa Alhadeff

Helena Ramsey

Scott Beigel

Joaquin Oliver

Cara Loughran

Gina Montalto

Alexander Schachter pic.twitter.com/TZC9c9xxY7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2018

The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald’s.

Israel says Cruz was confronted by a police officer and taken into custody about 40 minutes after leaving the McDonald’s.

