BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland State police say that they have received multiple phone calls from individuals as far as Hawaii in response to prank phone calls using the department’s phone number.

Detectives say the unknown suspects are apparently using a web-based service to make prank phone calls throughout the country to appear as if they are from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division.

Officials say the phone calls play an automated message saying that an “internet crime has been committed” and that the recipient of the phone call is instructed to contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division at 410-953-8200.

State police say the number does belong to the department but they are not making the phone calls. Officers urge recipients to hang up and ignore the call.

Investigators say the department received calls from individuals in Hawaii, Texas, New York and Maryland. They also say there is no apparent connection to extortion or theft but the calls do cause unneeded concern and inconvenience for the victims and police.

