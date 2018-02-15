BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A very warm April-like day all across the state! In some locations, away from the Bay and ocean, we reached over 70 for the first time this year!

Clouds will be with us overnight and some light rain will move in until sometime tomorrow morning. By afternoon, a cold front will cross the region and temperatures will start to drop.

It will drop back into the mid 20’s by Saturday morning under clear skies. Later in the day, an area of precipitation will move in and a mix of snow and rain and even some sleet will likely develop by evening.

In the city, only a trace to perhaps a half inch of wet snow may accumulate on lawns and trees as roads will be well above freezing. North and west of the city as much as one to three inches may fall, again, mainly on the lawns.

Sunday will bring warmer air and sunshine, which will put an end to the snow, as it will quickly melt.

Yes, it is still winter and I’m sure its not over yet!

