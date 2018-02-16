BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Five Maryland campuses have been on lockdown at various points this week, including an elementary school in Northwest Baltimore.

Baltimore teachers are calling for better training to keep students safe in the classroom.

A 14-year-old student has now been charged as a juvenile for causing a frightening scene inside a classroom at Loch Raven High School. SWAT teams moved in and arrested the teen after he brought a pellet gun to class. Police initially thought it was a handgun.

RELATED: 14-Year-Old Student With Pellet Gun In Loch Raven H.S. Lockdown Charged, Police Say

“I was just just kind of afraid because when he was running, he was near our classroom,” one student said.

Baltimore County Delegate Rick Impallaria (R) is sponsoring a bill that would arm school employees across Maryland, turning them into the first line of defense against a mass shooter.

“They might have two to three teachers in a school who have the right to carry a gun after proper vetting,” Del. Impallaria said.

Del. Impallaria mentioned the 2012 shooting that hit close to home at Perry Hall High School and the deadly tragedy in Florida.

“I hope that we don’t have an incident like this in Maryland and make people realize we need to do a better job of protecting our students in school,” he said.

Baltimore Teachers Union President Marietta English is instead pushing for mandatory active shooter training for teachers.

“We don’t want any more guns in schools. How is a gun in a staff person’s hand going to stop what happened in Florida and these other schools,” English said.

Three loaded guns have been found at city schools just since the new year.

Del. Impallaria says it’s going to be tough to get legislation passed that puts guns in the hands of school staff.

In a Pimlico Elementary incident, police recovered a BB gun a student brought to class.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook