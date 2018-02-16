BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The evidence prosecutors used to convict rogue officers in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Baltimore City police history has been revealed.

The evidence released by federal prosecutors includes dangerous weapons like a sledge hammer, grappling hook and machete, and members of the Gun Trace Task Force took extraordinary steps to get their hands on these weapons.

For the first time, the public gets to look at weapons former GTTF members used to intimidate citizens and steal stacks of cash and personal items.

Prosecutors say the unit’s supervisor, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, used a middle man to buy the items on Amazon.

The intermediary, a bail bondsman named Donald Stepp, was so close with Jenkins, he’s seen in a picture posing with the sergeant’s service weapon.

And when the Baltimore Ravens last made it to the Superbowl; they were there together.

Stepp later testified that he went into business with Wayne Jenkins. The sergeant provided drugs and Stepp sold them. An arrangement that made him more than $1 million.

Newly released video showed the officers pretending to open a safe for the first time, but in fact, prosecutors say they’d already gotten in, took $100,000 for themselves and then pretended it was the first time they’d laid eyes on the cash.

In a separate incident, prosecutors say officers left the scene after a car they were chasing slammed into another vehicle and injured people.

They were caught on an FBI wiretap plotting a cover up.

All eight members of the once elite gun trace task force have been convicted on federal robbery and racketeering charges.

RELATED: Baltimore Officers Found Guilty In Police Corruption Case

And the trial exposed corruption allegations against other officers who were never charged. police formed a new unit to investigate those claims

“Where does it stop? How many officers? How many people’s convictions are called into question for these officers’ brazen and really egregious and horrible criminal conduct?” said Deborah Katz Levi of the Public Defender’s Officer.

The convicted former cops face anywhere from 20 to 60 years in prison.

After the last two officers were convicted earlier this week, the commissioner released a statement that said he has zero tolerance for corruption.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook