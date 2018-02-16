BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Black Panther” has been selling out at theaters across the country, including in Maryland.

Fans are packing theaters for one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year.

[Reporter: So, what did you think?]

“I think that was a change to have maybe an African-American hero that we can all root for. So I’m giving it a thumbs up!” said one fan at AMC Theaters in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The Baltimore County theater is tearing tickets for IMAX, 3D and shows nearly every hour.

Forbes reports “Black Panther” earned $25.2 million on its preview night — the second biggest Thursday preview ever for a Marvel movie.

“I haven’t really watched the previews but I’m really excited because of the hype,” said moviegoer Natasha Freeman.

It’s the first time a black superhero has been front and center in his own movie.

“To see a new hero come into play and see who he really is and what he can do,” said fan Jamal Bullock.

T’Challa is Black Panther, a super-powered warrior king who returns to his technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda only to find the fate of his people is in jeopardy.

“I’m really excited to see Black Panther in his own movie. ‘Cause he’s been in all the other movies but we really want to see him in his own movie,” said Amari Herring.

Black Panther is expected to earn $205 million through its first box office weekend.

“It was great actually, it’s good for the people and very refreshing,” said Trevor Chase.

Refreshing and living up to months of hype as the world turns its attention to the Marvel Universe.

