BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Sudanese man was arrested Tuesday after authorities found drugs in his checked bag at Washington Dulles International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted a routine examination of passengers boarding a flight to Ethiopia and encountered 37-year-old Abdelsalam Abdelhafiz, who entered the country on a travel visa in 2005 and never left.

While inspecting Abdelhafiz’s checked baggage, officers discovered nearly 14 grams of marijuana, a grinder and nearly two grams of meth.

Abdelhafiz was taken into custody and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Customs and Border Protection issued a detainer for Abdelhafiz to be returned upon a decision of his charges.

