CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — State highway officials are closing a drawbridge on Maryland’s Eastern Shore for repairs for two weeks beginning next month.

The 80-year-old drawbridge in Cambridge carries Md. 795 over Cambridge Creek.

The Maryland State Highway Administration says more than 12,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day. The drawbridge opens 8,000 times a year for boaters, making it the second busiest drawspan in the state.

Authorities say the closure won’t affect boat traffic.

The work will replace a gear in the drawbridge mechanism and replacement of a steel plate on the bridge deck.

The closure will begin March 5 so repairs will be concluded before the spring boating and summer tourist season.

