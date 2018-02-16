BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former member of the corrupt Baltimore City Police Gun Trace Task Force has been linked to a drug trafficking ring that is responsible for multiple fatal overdoses.

Former BPD Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo has been accused of helping the Shropshire Drug Trafficking Organization — which sold heroin and cocaine in North Baltimore, mostly near the Alameda Shopping Center — avoid arrest.

RELATED: Closing Arguments Set In Baltimore Police Corruption Trial

The US Attorney’s Office in Maryland announced Friday that Antonio Shropshire, 34, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine relating to the organization. Alexander Campbell, 29, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

From 2010 to 2017, authorities say Shropshire and his co-conspirators sold multiple kilograms of heroin to customers throughout the Baltimore area, including several that caused fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

Authorities say Shropshire routinely carried firearms and conducted counter-surveillance of police. Shropshire also tried to bribe officers who transported him to federal court on the day of his arrest, telling them to keep the drugs they had seized from him and sell them so they could “buy something nice for their wives.”

Gondo provided “sensitive” law enforcement information to Shropshire and his co-conspirators in order to help the organization. According to his plea agreement, Gondo admitted to providing protection, information and tips to Shropshire about how to avoid being arrested. One such incident occurred on March 31, 2016 when Gondo alerted Shropshire that the Drug Enforcement Administration had installed a GPS tracking device on his car. Shropshire, under Gondo’s instruction, then removed the GPS device and placed it on another vehicle.

RELATED: Testimony Of Detective Charged In Corruption Case Implicates Suiter In Thefts

Omari Thomas, 25, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Antoine Washington, 27, and Glen Kyle Wells, 31, were convicted at trial and await sentencing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook