Filed Under:Karen McDougal, president donald trump

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker has obtained an eight-page, hand-written account written by a former Playboy Playmate who said she had a nine-month extramarital affair with Donald Trump beginning in 2006.

Karen McDougal’s account was purchased by the National Enquirer during the 2016 presidential campaign. It paid McDougal $150,000 for the rights to her story but never ran it.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the purchase. The CEO of the company that publishes the supermarket tabloid is a longtime friend of Trump.

The 1998 Playboy Playmate of the Year tells the magazine she regrets signing a contract that limits what she can say.

The Enquirer says McDougal’s story wasn’t credible and she was paid to write fitness columns.

The White House told the magazine Trump denies having an affair with McDougal.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch