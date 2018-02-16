BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well that 69° yesterday afternoon was a treat! Even with showers this morning the 62°, as I was driving in was a treat.

At this point, with some low impact snow arriving tomorrow afternoon, I would like to rant how Mother Nature is a tease. But with tempuratures rebounding to near 50° on Sunday then moving to or close to 70° by Tuesday, and Wednesday, such is not the case.

The mild mid-Winter will continue. In the short run.

(Remember this season, and potential Winter weather threat is not over yet!)

Right now we are refining our “event” tomorrow to this: A start around 2-3 P.M., ending early in the Saturday-Sunday overnight. A coating to 1″ in the city, and South, 1-3″ more North and West of the city.

Keep in mind the ground is warm, and many streets and paved areas will be slushy. Grassy areas will become white but all in all another low impact seasonal event.

It’s Friday in the big town. Nothing like that vibe! Have a great and safe weekend.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

