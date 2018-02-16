Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well that 69° yesterday afternoon  was a treat! Even with showers this morning the 62°,  as I was driving in was a treat.

At this point, with some low impact snow arriving tomorrow afternoon, I would like to rant how Mother Nature is a tease. But with tempuratures rebounding to near 50° on Sunday then moving to or close to 70° by Tuesday, and Wednesday, such is not the case.

The mild mid-Winter will continue. In the short run.

(Remember this season,  and potential Winter weather threat is not over yet!)

Right now we are refining our “event” tomorrow to this: A start around 2-3 P.M., ending early in the Saturday-Sunday overnight. A coating to 1″ in the city, and South, 1-3″ more North and West of the city.

Keep in mind the ground is warm, and many streets and paved areas will be slushy. Grassy areas will become white but all in all another low impact seasonal event.

It’s Friday in the big town. Nothing like that vibe! Have a great and safe weekend.

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch