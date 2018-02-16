BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Asphalt is crumbling and vehicles are taking a beating after a rollercoaster winter in Maryland. Road crews across the state are now shifting from plowing roads to fixing potholes.

“January to April is kind of like peak time for potholes,” says Aamir Khurram, resident maintenance engineer.

Maryland State Highway Administration crews are in a race against the weather, trying to keep up with the hundreds of potholes popping up daily across state interstates and routes.

[Reporter: How brutal is it in Maryland when it comes to potholes, with our weather?]

“Maryland is directly in the middle of the East Coast. You can’t get more Mid-Atlantic than us, so we’re very susceptible to that freeze-thaw cycle,” said Charlie Gischlar of the MDSHA.

The MDSHA says this year’s freeze and thaw was much worse than last year’s, giving way for potholes to pop up statewide.

Khurram, from the Owings Mills district, says the MDSHA gets up to 3,000 service requests every year.

“It does create a challenge sometimes, especially with a freeze and thaw in springtime with the temperatures,” he said.

The quick fixes cost the state $2.5 million last year — with each square yard costing about $75.

“We try to strive for a 24-hour business day type of response, but as we get closer into this transitional period between winter and spring and things start popping up, can’t always guarantee that,” Gischlar said.

Crews are now in a time crunch to beat the crumble and ensure a smoother ride into spring.

The MDSHA relies on drivers to report the worst potholes on their commute. Click here for more information on how to request service.

