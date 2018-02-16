BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s licensed marijuana growing companies announced on Thursday that they settled a lawsuit threatening to upend the medical marijuana industry in the state, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Settlement terms were not released.

The lawsuit had been continuing for 16 months and sought to throw out all the state licenses to grow medical marijuana.

Alternative Medicine Maryland, an applicant that wasn’t selected as a finalist for a license, alleged in its lawsuit that the commission didn’t consider racial diversity of applicants as required. None of the 15 companies selected as finalists were led by African-Americans. They also sought to block the panel from awarding licenses until the lawsuit was resolved.

A lawyer for Alternative Medicine Maryland told The Sun that the firm will pursue one of the new licenses the General Assembly may create this year.

