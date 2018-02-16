WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Snow Is Expected To Cover Region | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
Filed Under:House Fire, Middle River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials say one person was seriously injured in a house fire in Middle River on Friday night.

Baltimore County Fire says the incident occurred in the unit block of Mariners Walk Way around 9 p.m.

Firefighters found a person in critical condition on the second floor of the home, which had heavy smoke and intense flames, and was taken to a local hospital.

The fire was under control by 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch