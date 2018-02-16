BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials say one person was seriously injured in a house fire in Middle River on Friday night.
Baltimore County Fire says the incident occurred in the unit block of Mariners Walk Way around 9 p.m.
Firefighters found a person in critical condition on the second floor of the home, which had heavy smoke and intense flames, and was taken to a local hospital.
The fire was under control by 9:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
