BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man involved in a suspected road rage incident in Prince George’s County on Friday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a woman reported that a man driving a black Chevy Traverse pointed a handgun at her on I-5 North near the Prince George’s County and Howard County lines. Troopers stopped a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description and saw that the driver was sitting on a handgun.

Troopers also found two rifles, including an assault rifle, along with a shotgun and ammunition in the vehicle.

The 41-year-old Virginia man was arrested at the scene and taken to the College Park Barrack for processing.

The suspect is not being identified at this time pending charges.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

