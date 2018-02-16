BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A threat towards Northwest High School in Gaithersburg, MD prompts an additional police presence throughout the day Friday.
The principle of the school, Jimmy D’Andrea sent out a letter to parents explaining that an online threat had been made. D’Andrea says in he letter that the threat warned students not to go to school Friday.
The letter states that police do not believe the threat is credible and the additional police are only there as a precaution.
