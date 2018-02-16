BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s actually kind of hard to believe that after we had a nearly 70-degree day just yesterday, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tomorrow afternoon and evening.

A colder, drier air mass will move in overnight and be around Saturday. An area of low pressure will develop and cross south of the region during the day. It will throw moisture back into the region, which will create snow, rain and sleet to break out by afternoon. By later on, the temperature will drop closer to freezing and more snow will be able to fall, especially north and west of Baltimore.

As much as three to perhaps five inches may accumulate in far northern areas with only about one inch or so in Baltimore, mainly on grassy surfaces.

By Sunday, the sun will return and we will warm to near 50, which will lead to the snow rapidly melting. It will certainly remind us that it’s still winter, groundhog or not.

