WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Snow Is Expected To Cover Region
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Maryland as snow and sleet are possible Saturday.

The advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to midnight and covers Northeast portions of the state.

WJZ’s Bob Turk says the Baltimore area can expect an inch or two of snow, but areas affected by the advisory could see up to five inches of snow.

“It will be wet snow, it’ll be on the trees and lawns and rooftops. But on the streets maybe a little slush,” Turk says. “The roads are very warm so don’t expect to see too many issues.”

