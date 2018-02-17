BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are investigating after patrol officers heard gunfire and found a man who later died from gunshot injuries in Southwest Baltimore Friday night.

Baltimore police say around 11:24 p.m., patrol officers overheard gunfire in the area of the 1700 block of North Ellamont Street, where they found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

