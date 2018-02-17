BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday in Baltimore.
Baltimore police say Dominique Vass was last seen in the 1600 block of North Fulton Avenue.
Detectives describe Vass as 5-foot-1, weighing about 125 pounds. They also say she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with writing on it, purple scrubs and gray and blue New Balance sneakers.
Officers say family and friends are concerned for Vass’ well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vass is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Western District at 410-396-2477, Missing Persons at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook