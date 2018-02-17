WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect As Snow, Sleet Blanket RegionDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say a man and woman who were on their way to Baltimore with nearly 200 grams of cocaine and heroin valued at about $25,000 were arrested on Friday.

Frederick Police arrested 49-year-old Brenda Lee Staub and 51-year-old Mark Wayne Boone after receiving information in October 2017 that Staub was allegedly selling heroin that several people had overdosed on.

After conducting surveillance of Staub, authorities initiated a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Key Parkway in Frederick and found more than 117 grams of cocaine with a street value between $10,000 to $15,000, along with nearly 60 grams of heroin with a street value of $10,000 and .6 grams of crack cocaine.

Staub and Boone face several drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute in a school zone.

