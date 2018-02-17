BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A candidate for a Maryland House seat is facing criticism for a campaign fundraiser that includes raffling off assault rifles, an event that some say is insensitive following the Florida school shooting earlier this week.

Aaron Penman — a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Harford County sheriff and Republican running for a delegate seat in the 7th District — is hosting the sold-out event Saturday at the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company.

Tickets for the event cost $50 and the bingo portion features several guns as prizes, including a “jackpot game” in which the winner gets an AR-15. The winner of a raffle will also receive an AR-15. Penman’s Facebook page for his campaign states all gun winners must complete state and federal background checks.

The event, which was advertised more than a month ago, comes days after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed with an AR-15.

RELATED: Fla. Shooting Suspect Was On School Rifle Team That Got NRA Grant

Dozens of people, along with several who messaged WJZ via social media, expressed outrage on Penman’s Facebook page.

“This is reprehensible. You are no leader. Get your act together. Our nation is mourning and you’re giving out lethal weapons like lollipops to get elected. You are disgusting,” one person wrote.

“Giving out AR-15s at a time like this is totally out of touch with the sentiment of most Americans, who, regardless of support for the 2nd amendment, want regulations over assault weapons. This is particularly offensive given the recent school shooting with this weapon,” another commented.

RELATED: In Many US States, 18 Is Old Enough To Buy A Semiautomatic

“Hosting a gun bingo is in appallingly poor taste on any given day of the week. Hosting a gun bingo while the nation mourns the slaughter of children at school is disgraceful. Shame on you and shame on your supporters,” one wrote.

A group gathered outside the event to hold a vigil for the school shooting victims as well as victims of other mass shootings.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook