BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified a Virginia man involved in a suspected road rage incident in Prince George’s County on Friday.
Authorities have charged Uliyahu Ben’ Arie Hayah with the use of a firearm in a felony, possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a handgun, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a woman reported that a man driving a black Chevy Traverse pointed a handgun at her on I-5 North near the Prince George’s County and Howard County lines. Troopers stopped a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description and saw that the driver was sitting on a handgun.
Troopers also found two rifles, including an assault rifle, along with a shotgun and ammunition in the vehicle.
The 41-year-old was arrested at the scene and taken to the College Park Barrack for processing.
No one was injured as a result of this incident.
