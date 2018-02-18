Filed Under:American Legion, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working to find the person who shot a 28-year-old woman outside of an American Legion early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m., at the American Legion in Pocomoke.

According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, officers found a woman, Monique Douglas, who had a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Douglas was taken to an area hospital, where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say she was grazed by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Worcester Bureau of Investigation at (410) 632-1111 or Lower Eastern Shore Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.

