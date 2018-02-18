BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rideshare program Lyft is teaming up with Baltimore Bike Share to offer new transportation opportunities.

Lyft and Baltimore selected five different locations to place their transportation hubs in areas that saw the most people.

It’s an innovative program trying to transform Baltimore’s commuter experience.

“There are going to be five different locations in the downtown area: Harbor East, National Aquarium, Visitor Center, Hopkins Plaza, Shock Trauma,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. “Talking about adding at least two locations a year. My hope is we add more.”

The aim is to reduce traffic congestion.

“They’re busy locations for people getting around downtown in general, but they are also adjacent to other attractions venues or transit hubs,” Mike Heslin, Baltimore Lyft marketing manager.

These hubs encourage people to leave their cars at home and to rent a bike or use Lyft to get around downtown.

“It could be somebody going to a concert at Royal Farms Arena and wants to get in one way out the other, or could be someone coming from the suburbs and wants to take a Lyft in and get around on a bike,” Heslin said.

A partnership that hopes to enhance the future of transportation.

Lyft has invested $270,000 into the city for this program, which is a three-year partnership.

Both programs can be used by downloading the free apps.

