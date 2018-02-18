BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian who was possibly hit by multiple cars on Route 40 in Elkton, Maryland.

Maryland State Police responded just before 6:30 p.m. to the area near eastbound Route 40 prior to the intersection of Route 279 for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Troopers found a white female lying in the eastbound lanes of Route 40, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black 2004 Infinity G35 was found in a business parking lot near the collision. A witness told police the victim was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking in a dimly lit area of the highway when the car struck her.

Authorities believe she was then struck by “an unknown number of passing vehicles.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police say charges may be pending.

