BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Residents and police are trying to figure out who is behind nearly 10 cases of property damage that happened in just one night in South Baltimore.

With a tool in his hand and surveillance cameras rolling Friday night, a man casually walked up to a vehicle and took several swings until the driver’s window caved in and he was able to snake his way in.

“What’s the point of doing that? There is nothing in a car that is worth just destroying property,” one woman told WJZ’s Amy Yensi on Sunday.

WJZ obtained photos of another damaged car, which is one of several that was targeted this weekend.

Baltimore City Police are investigating who has been destroying property in the neighborhood.

The rash of vandalism has shocked Melva Turner, who says she has been living in her South Baltimore home for more than 70 years. Her Chrysler was hit Friday night.

“At first, I thought it was BBs. But I don’t think so because I had pulled it in this way and there was no way they could have shot it,” she said. “After it gets dark, I don’t go out of the house, neither does he. We’re afraid. I have lived in this neighborhood for 71 years and I never thought I would see the day that I would be afraid to walk out my front door. Never.”

Some neighbors say they specifically parked their cars behind their houses and not on the street because they thought it would keep their property safe, but that has changed.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call police at 410-396-2499.

