BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The roller coaster weather continues. After a snowy Saturday and sunny Sunday, rain and record territory temperatures are around the corner.

Our President’s Day will start off in the low 30s. A good amount of clouds will linger for most of the day as temperatures make their way toward 50 degrees.

Afternoon showers are a possibility, but we’re not expecting any heavy downpours.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both see a mix of sun and clouds.

But forget what it’s going to look like — what it’s going to feel like is the real story, with Tuesday landing near 70 degrees and Wednesday soaring into the mid-70s.

We may match Wednesday’s record of 74 degrees set back in 1930.

