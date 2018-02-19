BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues we’re facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. Email your questions to newsroom@wjz.com or message the WJZ Facebook page.
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Presley and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a minor league contract, and the outfielder will report to major league spring training.

The 32-year-old has a .263 average in eight seasons with Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Houston, Milwaukee and Detroit. He hit .314 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 71 games for the Tigers in 2017.

Presley plays all three outfield positions. He stole five bases without being thrown out last season.

Baltimore, which announced the deal Monday, had been in the market for a left-handed hitting outfielder. Presley will compete with Jaycob Brugman, acquired from Oakland last November.

