BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released a sketch of a rape suspect, and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.
The Baltimore Police Department says the rape happened at 2 a.m. on January 27, in the 1700 block of North Calvert St.
The suspect is described as a dark skinned African-American male, six-feet tall, possibly in his early to mid-thirties with a slender build, and he has two tattooed tears underneath his right eye.
The suspect wore a midnight blue hoodie, blue jeans, a three-quarter long black coat, and light blue jeans at the time of the crime.
Anyone with information about the rape or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sex Offense detectives, at (410) 396-2076. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook