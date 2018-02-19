BALTIMORE STANDING TOGETHER: WJZ, The Baltimore Sun & the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues our city is facing. City leaders will share their plans & answer your questions. Be Heard Baltimore. CLICK HERE to contact us with your questions.
Filed Under:Local TV, Rape Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released a sketch of a rape suspect, and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The Baltimore Police Department says the rape happened at 2 a.m. on January 27, in the 1700 block of North Calvert St.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned African-American male, six-feet tall, possibly in his early to mid-thirties with a slender build, and he has two tattooed tears underneath his right eye.

The suspect wore a midnight blue hoodie, blue jeans, a three-quarter long black coat, and light blue jeans at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about the rape or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Sex Offense detectives, at (410) 396-2076. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch